Eno Barony features Efya, Becca, Wendy Shay, others on ‘Ladies first' album

Ghanaian female rapper, Eno Barony

Award-winning female rapper, Eno Barony has finally released her new album.

Titled ‘LADIES FIRST’, the all-female featured album is a testament of what the rapper has been through in life.



Born Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, Eno is optimistic her new album which featured Efya, Becca, Wendy Shay, Ak Songstress, Dedebah, G Kueen, Erza Tamaa & Queen Bars is one of the best album putting women first.



The 2020 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) for Best Best Female Rap Act has always fumed at limitations placed on women in society.



The 11-track album according to Eno will pave the way for up and coming female rappers to rub shoulders with their male counterparts in rap music.

The songs include, God is A Woman, What’s Up, Enough is Enough, My Dear, Yentie Obiaa, Missing You, Had I known, Br3br3, Aseda and Up and Running.



Click on the link below:



