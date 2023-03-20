Eno Barony is a hardcore rapper but I rap better than her - Medikal

Rappers, Eno Barony and Medikal

Medikal has openly declared Eno Barony as one of the best rappers in the country with the ability to overshadow a number of male rappers on a track. Despite her fine talent, Medikal has said that Eno does not come close to him in terms of ranking.

According to Medikal, he is a better rapper than Eno Barony and has challenged her to a test to determine whose got the hardest flow.



Speaking on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, the 'Cold and Trophies' rapper mentioned that Eno has the ability to flow most rappers due to her exceptional talent adding that her flow is out of the world.



"Eno is really a good rapper. One time I heard her song on the radio and I got to really appreciate her after listening to her verse. She is so dope like for a female rapper, she is dope.



"She raps better than a lot of the male rappers in Ghana apart from me. I am not part, I am a better rapper, I am in my own world...I am the judge, mine is too much," Medikal said.



The rapper has challenged the award-winning female rapper to a lyrical battle to prove his point.



"We did a song like six years ago. I want you to put us on one song for me to murder her on the track. I have to show her that feminism and women empowerment won't work on me, I will lash her, she is stubborn. She raps like she is out of her mind...she can't lash me on a beat. She is a champion.

OPD/BB