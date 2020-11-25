Eno Barony is ready to conquer Africa and the world

Source: Nana Yaw Oppong-Mensah, Contributor

On the maiden edition of Spotlight Afrika, Eno Barony shares new insights & shines light on two of her songs, 'Yaa Asantewaa' and 'Enough Is Enough'.

Eno Barony also talks about her experience and the abuse women face in Ghana.



Spotlight Afrika is an 11:24iNc music series focused on showcasing African artists, artists perform and spotlight the concepts behind their songs. This maiden edition of Spotlight Afrika was in collaboration with gigmit, a German online music booking platform.



Eno Barony recently won the Best Female Rap Act at the AFRIMMA Awards, representing Ghana. She has fought for her place within the rap scene in Ghana and Africa using her lyrical prowess. Ghana now has a female rapper who can compete and represent at the BET Awards and other international platforms.

Eno Barony’s Spotlight Afrika gives us an up-close view of the King of Queens ready to conquer.





