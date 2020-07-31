Entertainment

Eno Barony is the best rapper in Ghana in 2020 – Manager

Eno's manager reckons she's the best rapper in Ghana currently

Umar Mustapha, the manager of ‘rap goddess’ Eno Barony believes his artiste has outgrown the female category and is now the best rapper in the country.

Eno has long been touted as the best female rapper in the country and her ‘victory’ in the beef with two other female rappers recently is regarded as further validation of her invisible status in the female rap game.



But Mustapha who is known in showbiz as Jizah says Eno’s dominance has traversed the female group.



According to him, Eno Barony’s name should be the first on every list that seeks to rank Ghanaian rappers.



He also called for more attention and mileage for female rappers in the country.

Jizah appealed to the media and stakeholders in the entertainment industry to recognized the effort of the female rappers and support them.



“Because the male rappers are more in the game, they tend to forget about the female rappers. I think if the women rappers are giving some attention, it will help as well. She has paid her dues and set the records straight”.



“As far as 2020 is concerned, if you ask me I will say the best rapper in Ghana now is a female. But because the men are more, you don’t hear about it a lot”, he said on Hitz FM

