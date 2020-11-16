Eno Barony makes Ghana proud at 2020 AFRIMMA – See full list of winners

Rapper Eno Barony

A lot of Ghanaian acts got nominated at this year’s African Muzik Magazine Awards and Music Festival (AFRIMMA), but only Ghana’s very own Eno Barony’s name was cited as a winner.

Eno Barony was nominated for Best Female Rap Act.



She was nominated alongside Nakai (South Africa), Moonya (Senegal), Rosa Ree (Tanzania), Bombshell Grenade (Zambia), Muthoni Drummer Queen (Kenya), Askia (Cameroon), Candy Bleakz (Nigeria), Keko (Uganda) and Rouge from South Africa.



Congratulations to Eno Barony.



See below for the full list of winners



BEST MALE WEST AFRICA – Rema (Nigeria)



BEST FEMALE WEST AFRICA – Simi (Nigeria)



BEST MALE EAST AFRICA – Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

BEST FEMALE EAST AFRICA – Nandy (Tanzania)



BEST MALE CENTRAL AFRICA – Fally Ipupa (DRC)



BEST FEMALE CENTRAL AFRICA – Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)



BEST MALE SOUTHERN AFRICA – Master KG (South Africa)



BEST FEMALE SOUTHERN AFRICA – Sho Madjozi (South Africa)



BEST AFRICAN GROUP – Umu Ibiligbo (Nigeria)



CROSSING BOUNDARIES WITH MUSIC AWARD – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

BEST NEW ACT– Zuchu (Tanzania)



ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Master KG (South Africa)



BEST GOSPEL ARTIST – Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria)



BEST LIVE ACT – Flavour (Nigeria)



BEST MALE RAP ACT – Nasty C (South Africa)



BEST FEMALE RAP ACT – Eno Barony (Ghana)



BEST COLLABORATION – Master KG ft Nomcebo Zikode & Burna Boy Jerusalema Remix

SONG OF THE YEAR – Master KG ft Nomcebo Zikode – Jerusalema



BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR – TG Omori (Nigeria)



BEST DJ AFRICA – Cuppy (Nigeria)



BEST AFRICAN DJ USA – Fully Focus (Kenya)



VIDEO OF THE YEAR – Gaz Mawete ft Fally Ipupa – C’est Rate



PRODUCER OF THE YEAR – Kabza De Small (South Africa)



BEST AFRICAN DANCER – Poco Lee (Nigeria)

BEST LUSOPHONE – Calema (Cape Verde)



BEST FRANCOPHONE – Fally Ipupa (DRC)



BEST RADIO/TV PERSONALITY – James Onen (Uganda)



AFRIMMA Excellence Award



Mr. John Olajide



AFRIMMA 2020 Leadership Award



Don Jazzy