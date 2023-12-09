Eno Barony recounts how Obour saved her when she was broke

Eno Barony

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Eno Barony has recounted how former MUSIGA President Bice Osei Kuffour, formerly known as Obour came through for her and saved her life when she was struggling financially.

According to Eno, she was broke at the time. One faithful day, Obour randomly called her to come to the East Legon Police Station.



Upon arrival, she realized that he had invited her to the East Legon Executive Club to perform a freestyle at the birthday party of Osei Kuffour.



"I got there and took a microphone, It was Osei Kuffour's birthday. As I was performing, they were throwing cash at me but I could not take any of it," she said in an interview on Kingdom FM sighted by GhanaWeb.



Eno also revealed that the MC collected all the money that was showered on her during the performance into his pockets.



Obour then proceeded to tell the MC to give back the money to Eno since it was rightfully hers.

"On my way out, I decided to go and greet Despite and some of the attendees. As we shook hands, they would add swabs of money to the handshake" Eno Barony added.



"When I got home, I looked like a pastor who had received offertory in church. When I opened the swabs of money, I saw Euros, Dollars, and Cedis. Charley God bless Obour," the rapper said.



Watch the video below:





SS/MA