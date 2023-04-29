Eno Barony releases diss track for Medikal

Eno Barony kept it short on her 1-minute and 52-second track directed at Medikal, the man who has been on a rant on how he can floor the award-winning female rapper in a rap battle.

In an interview on Hitz FM earlier this month, Medial named Eno as one of the best rappers in Ghana but was however quick to note that she can not rub shoulders with him. “She raps better than a lot of the male rappers in Ghana apart from me. I am not part, I am a better rapper, I am in my own world," he said.



Eno who has been monitoring MDK's rants on Friday, April 28 released a diss track to MDK titled 'Warning' with a music video directed by Narrow Geez.



Known to be one of Ghana's hardcore rappers, Eno did not cut through corners when she called out Medikal who is famed for using the term 'Beyond Control' which doubles as the name of his label.



The latest tune has received high ratings from music lovers on social media with many describing it as one of the deadliest diss tracks. Typical of Eno Barony, she used some vulgar words aimed at bruising Medikal's ego.



She again warned her colleague to stay out of her league adding that he can never match up to him and talk less of winning a rap battle if she ever accepts his challenge.



"You making it look like you're in for war but me and you bro, we've been here before. You're claiming beyond control...understand that you no go fit this girl, not in this world, not in any other word. Not in Heaven, not in hell. In your ears, the name Eno Barony will always ring a bell so let your shoulder pad keep on giving you confidence," she rapped

She warned: "Playing with the queen of bars is like playing with a gun on social media, s3 me kye wo a, I go put you behind bars."



It seems that Eno also threw a subtle jab at rapper Sarkodie who in recent years has claimed the title 'Landlord' in the music industry. "We're living on a land with no lords, no man's land. Nobody bi landlord."



This is not the first time Medikal and Eno have thrown shots at each other. In 2020, Eno Barony named him as the ghostwriter for Sista Afia when the two female musicians topped trends with their beef.



Watch the video below:



