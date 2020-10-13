Eno Barony replies Medikal after he called her a 'cat'

Medikal and Eno Barony

Ghanaian rapper, Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, popularly known in showbiz as Eno Barony has recently shared a new photo on Twitter as she rocks an outfit with spots of a leopard.

In the midst of her fans admiring the new photo, AMG rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, well known as Medikal also came across the post and made some comment.



In reaction to the photo, Medikal wrote; “Alah! My girl that ! More than a cat woman!



Eno Barony also replied by saying; “@AmgMedikal Johny Bravo sup?!

It would be recalled that the two were involved in a lyrical beef which has been resolved by the way but social media users are still waiting for the two rappers to face each other one on one.



