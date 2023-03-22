Eno Barony's rap skills exceptional - Medikal

Medikal and Eno Barony

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has eulogized Eno Barony's exceptional rap skills, particularly as a female rapper in a male-dominated music industry.

Stating an instance where he was struck by Eno’s rap skills, Medikal in an interview with Andy Dosty revealed that he was impressed by a particular verse from the rap goddess whiles driving in town one day.



“You no sey Eno Barony dey rap? I dey drive wey I dey listen one of her songs on the radio, her verse was really dope. For a female rapper, she is very dope. She dey rap pass plenty of the male rappers in Ghana apart from me,” he said in pidgin English.



Although the debate about who is the best rapper in the country is a recurring topic on various platforms, Medikal acknowledged Eno Barony's talent and did not exclude her from the list of top rappers in the country.



“You know sey me I dey my zone. I dey do my things different. You no go fit pair me plus any other rapper. I will be the judge," he said.



“You for putting me then am for one song top I go show sey women empowerment no dey work for my top. I go lash am,” he added.

However, Medikal asserted that he is still superior to Eno and would always defeat her in a rap battle.



He also emphasized that he operates in a different league from other rappers and cannot be compared to them.



Medikal is currently promoting his new song "Cold" with his ex-girlfriend Sister Deborah on a radio tour.



