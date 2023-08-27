Eno Barony set to shake GOWA @ 6

Eno Barony

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

It has emerged that female rap heavyweight Eno Barony is set to give her best shot at the 6th Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA).

Scheduled for September 10 at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC), the expected epic event aims at celebrating and recognizing the efforts of women who have stood out in their respective fields of endeavors in the year under review.



Nicknamed ' Rap Goddess', indications are that the tough talking lyricist is fired up for the prestigious event.



His management has said ahead of the event that the artist is investment by way of rehearsals to give patrons a well-drilled performance.



She is poised to thrill audience with repertoires like Heavy Load, Ay3ka, Only Jah, Don't Judge Me Waring, among others.

Preceding the rap goddess is a poetry recital by Miss Kidi III third runner up, Princes Xornam, who is expected to set the tone for the afternoon show.



CEO of ASKOF Productions Limited Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum stated " It's that time of the year again and as usual Team ASKOF is ready to celebrate our hardworking women. The parting on the backs of respective winners has to a large extent encouragd more women to embark on charity projects, which eventually shapes society."



At stake is a special GOWA plaque and a citation.



This year's event is being sponsored by Twellium Industrial Limited, Flora Tissues, Top Choco, Care Front , Lux Light and Gas Now.