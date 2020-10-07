Eno Barony wages war against male dominance in the music industry

Eno Barony, Musician

Ghana’s favourite female rapper Eno Barony is championing a crusade against male dominance in the music industry, rallying female artistes to rise.

The Ghanaian music industry over the past years has not been too good for females especially those doing rap music like Eno herself.



However, speaking on Neat FM in Accra monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Eno Barony categorically stated that it is about time female artistes start featuring themselves to make things bigger in their arena to be able to more than what their male colleagues are doing.



“I think it is high time we celebrate our females in the industry in the country. Most at times, you see male artists feature themselves therefore there is the need for the ladies to come together to make it happen”. Eno Barony told Ola Michael on the Show “Entertainment Review”.

Ebony revealed that she featured only female artistes for a positive mind on her new album dubbed “Ladies First” set to be released November 2020.



For now, Wendy Shay and Sister Efia are already on the album.