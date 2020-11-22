Eno’s AFRIMMA win a disgrace to Ghana & VGMA – Enock Agyapong

Entertainment Pundit, Enock Agyapong has described Eno Barony’s recent win at the AFRIMMA as a dent to the credibility of the various awards schemes in Ghana.

According to him, her win is a disgrace to Ghana and the VGMA’s for selecting Kwasi Arthur as the best rapper at this year’s award scheme.



“It is a disgrace for us as a country to award Kwesi Arthur as the best rapper of the year at the VGMA’s with Eno in the same category and he was not even nominated for the AFRIMMA”.



Enock described Eno as a super talented artiste who though was passed over at the VGMA’s, has been vindicated with her recent win at the AFRIMMA. “Eno is the only Ghanaian who received an award at the AFRIMMA. She saved the face of Ghana”.



“AFRIMMA is telling us something. It means our awards schemes are not right. If AFRIMMA has recognised ENO as the best female rapper in Africa and we failed to acknowledge her in Ghana, then we need to check our award schemes”.

“We will keep being disgraced this way if we don’t change”, he told Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Showbiz Xtra.



The artiste manager admitted that board members of the various award schemes in the country need to be replaced with younger industry experts who are in tune with both the old and new ways of doing and assessing music.



Rapper Eno Barony won Best Female Rap Act at the 2020 edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA). She was the sole Ghanaian winner at the event, which was held virtually on Sunday, November 15 and she beat strong competition from nine other female rappers across the continent.



They were Rouge and Nakai (South Africa), Candy Bleakz (Nigeria), Moonya (Senegal), Bombshell Grenade (Zambia), Muthoni Drummer Queen (Kenya), Rosa Ree (Tanzania) Keko (Uganda) and Askia from Cameroon.