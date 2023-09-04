Enough is enough! - Hajia4Reall threatens to speak

Ghanaian socialite, Hajia4Reall, has shared some cryptic messages on social media prior to her next court appearance on September 23, 2023.

A disturbed Hajia4Reall, who is currently in the United States facing trial in a romance scam case, has said the time to ‘speak out’ is due.



In a series of posts captured on Snapchat, the socialite, in what appears she was thinking aloud wrote:



“It always seems impossible until it is done hmm. If I start talking… At the right time, I will talk! Enough is enough!”



It is unclear what prompted the post and what it really means. However, some people have read meanings into it suggesting that it is in connection to her court case.



Hajia4Reall’s jail term will be reduced, some charges will be withdrawn if she names the big fishes in the enterprise



Earlier, a US-based Ghanaian prosecutor, lawyer Ebenezer ApiaAgyei, explained that if Mona4Reall names her aiders and abettors, her jail term will be eased.

Mona has been slapped with seven charges including felony, fraud, theft, and money laundering, conspiracy to wire fraud among others.



But Mr. AppiahAgyei has insisted that she might serve a maximum of 10 years out of the imminent ’95-year’ jail term if she cooperates with the federal government.



According to the prosecutor, when Mona decides to cooperate with the federal government and the US attorney general, some of her charges might even be withdrawn.



Background



Mona Faiz Montage, widely known as Hajia4Reall/ Mona4Reall, was extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom over alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.



According to US federal prosecutors, the 30-year-old musician cum businesswoman appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15 for her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes.

The news has since flooded social media, topping Twitter trends amidst massive reactions from netizens online.















