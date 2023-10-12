Enough of the hypocrisy! - Anim Addo fights Omanhene Kwabena Asante over UTV attack comment

Anim Addo and Omanhene Kwabena Asante

Anim Addo, an employee of Despite Media, has expressed his discontent over comments made by multimedia journalist Omanhene Kwabena Asante criticizing the management of United Television (UTV) following the invasion of the Abeka-based media house.

According to him, the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) disassociated themselves from the letter that demanded the reformation of the United Showbiz program and even apologized.



The media personality accused Omanhene Kwabena Asante of being a hypocrite for failing to condemn the attack on UTV but slammed Kwame A Plus for tearing the NPP letter on live TV.



Speaking on the Adekye Nsroma morning show on UTV, which GhanaWeb monitored, Anim Addo urged Omanhene Kwabena Asante to be concerned about the attacks on media entities and desist from lambasting the station for the invasion.



“First of all, the letter was not given to UTV management. Secondly, when the letter went viral on social media, NPP leadership came here to say that they didn’t write it and apologized. So, that even ends everything. Why is it that the letter you’ve apologized for not writing being torn apart becomes your property?



"So we will plead with our colleague Omanhene Kwabena Asante that his rants on the issue won’t help; it could be him tomorrow. We are all journalists, and no one is a saint, so we should pay attention to details before coming out to comment. So after your claims, did you hear the insults Owusu Bempah directed at us? Let’s stop the hypocrisy and desist from rushing to speak to issues,” he said.

Anim Addo slammed Omanhene Kwabena Asante for describing the UnitedShowbiz program as 'useless.'



“How can you say on live TV that the program [UnitedShowbiz] is ‘useless’? We should be careful because power is transient. With the way you speak, it could even mean you’re behind the thugs' invasion. If you are speaking for applause, then say it well. We would plead that the right measures should be put in place so that future generations do not go through the same ordeal.”



Anim Addo made the remark after Omanhene Kwabena Asante criticized some members of the public for condemning the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for sending a letter to the management of United Television (UTV) to request reforms in the content of the United Showbiz program, aimed at ensuring fairness in the submissions of panelists.



He indicated that there was nothing wrong with the letter sent to the management of UTV to reform the UnitedShowbiz program because the party has the right to take such actions if it deems it fit, provided it does not breach any regulations.



The media personality castigated Kwame A Plus for tearing the letter issued by the NPP to the station management and described his actions as not worthy of a person of his caliber both in the media and the political space.

“If the NPP writes a letter to the UTV to reform the content of the show because they believe there is a digression from the primary motive, is it a crime or taboo?



"I’m learning that a panel member on that show picked up the NPP letter that was written to UTV and tore it apart on live TV. And as we speak from my checks, there is no apology from the management of UTV to the NPP,” he said.



Omanhene Kwabena Asante called on the management of UTV to apologize for the unethical actions of A Plus for tearing the letter by the NPP on Live TV because it does not augur well for the media profession.



“Number two, I can’t determine the content of a show, just that it should be within the remits of the law. The last time I checked the excerpts of the program on their social media page, it was basically unprintable words.



"So I think that the management of UTV should explain the matter further. Again, UTV should come and explain why a panel member will tear a political party’s letter which was not meant for him on live TV,” he said in an interview with Asempa FM, which GhanaWeb monitored.

Watch the video below





Anim Addo responds to Omanhene Kwabena Asante concerning the UTV invasion.#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/rWP93E6Hfe — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) October 11, 2023

SB/BB