Enough of the insults! Chairman Wontumi would never disrespect Otumfuo - Nana Tornado shreds critics

Otumfuo, Chairman Wontumi and Nana Tornado

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Nana Tornado, has jumped to the defence of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi for allegedly disrespecting the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

According to him, he has known Chairman Wntumi for some time now and he is optimistic that the politician will not make derogatory remarks about the king of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II whose throne holds much prestige.



He stated that he sees nothing wrong with Chairman Wontumi’s claims that he has his kingdom, police or military because everyone has some group of people they are mostly associated with.



Speaking in an Instagram live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Tornado lambasted persons who are criticizing Chairman Wontumi and rebuffed allegations of him disregarding Otumfuo.



“For the past two weeks, I have had people calling me to ask about what I make of my father, Chairman Wontumi’s issue with Otumfuo for disrespecting him. When I got to know I doubted because I was not sure a wise person like Chairman Wontumi would ever speak against Otumfuo. Don’t think I'm close to him so I would speak in his favour but I'm being objective.



"If someone insults my mother, I would quickly attack the person because I will not sit aloof for someone to disrespect my parent. So the person who reported Chairman Wontumi to Otumfuo should be bold enough to confront him by now but just reporting the case means you are the one insulting him rather,” he said.

Nana Tornado went ahead to admonish Chairman Wontumi to be cautious with his utterances because it could land him in trouble one day.



He added that he sees nothing wrong with Chairman Wontumi’s comments.



“I don't see anything wrong with Chairman Wontumi saying he has his kingdom, police or military. But it looks like some people have taken the issue personally. I would advise Chairman Wontumi to be extra careful because he is not in the good books of people.”



Background



The Manhyia Palace reportedly issued a summons to Chairman Wontumi for allegedly challenging the authority of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

According to a report by Onuaonline.com, Wontumi during a sitting of the NPP parliamentary primaries vetting committee last week challenged the authority of the Asantehene.



The report said the party chairman without provocation stated that he has established his kingdom and would not hesitate to challenge the Asantehene if he disagrees on an issue with him.



“I have built my own kingdom, I have my own police and military, and I will speak my mind to Otumfuo if I disagree on an issue with him (Otumfuo)” the report quoted Wontumi as stating.



The report noted the NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, who is the chairman of the vetting committee during the said incident.



Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah who was also present during the incident, is said to have taken an exception to Wontumi’s utterance.

“For you to even say those words in my presence is unacceptable, and I’m not happy about your weird and disrespectful behaviour,” Kokosohene reportedly fumed at Wontumi.



Following the incident, the Asanteman Traditional Council is said to have written to the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, to facilitate the appearance of Chairman Wontumi at the Manhyia Palace and explain his alleged disrespect towards Otumfuo.



In response to the claims, Chairman Wontumi urged the general public to disregard the information because there was no way he could disrespect Otumfuo insisting that "it is a calculated attempt by some elements to bring disunity between himself and Otumfuo."



However, the Kumasi Traditional Council has ordered the NPP to produce Chairman Wontumi to face them following his remarks about Otumfuo.



