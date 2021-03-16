Enough of the insults – Shatta Wale to Ghanaians

Ghanaian musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, is not happy about the heavy criticisms directed at musicians in the country.
Following the trolls of Ghanaian musicians on their failure to win Grammy awards, the Shatta Movement boss in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net was not pleased with the chastisement.
He told critics to stop insulting Ghanaian artistes after Burna Boy and Wizkid’s victory at the 2021 Grammy's.
Shatta Wale added that they should go and stay in Nigeria if they think Ghanaian musicians do not sing well.
He tweeted: “Enough is enough of Ghanaians insulting Ghana artistes ..if you feel we don’t sing well go and stay in Nigeria so they can sing for you .. at least that will buy you a dream house kwasiaaaaafuorrrr… especially entertainment programs.”
