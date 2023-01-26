Entertainment journalist Asare Moula joins Angel Broadcasting Network

Asare Baffour Moula

Source: Ebenezer Quist, Contributor

Renowned entertainment journalist, Asare Baffour Moula has officially joined Radio One 105.7 FM, a member of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), in Kumasi.

Asare Moula, who was crowned the Entertainment/Creative Analyst of the Year at 2nd Edition of Ashanti Region Music Awards - ARMA '21, will now officially work at Radio One 105.7 FM and sit on the biggest entertainment morning radio show - 'The Big Breakfast' in the Ashanti Region.



The Big Breakfast which is hosted by DJ Slim and with MC Portfolio as co-host will now have Moula officially on the team to add his in-depth knowledge and rich experience in Ghana's creative arts industry to the show.



Asare Moula started contributing his knowledge to Ghana's showbiz space as far back as 2016 when he appeared as a regular guest on 'Music Plus' - a popular entertainment show hosted by Mr Bonez on Kessben TV.

The young entertainment analyst has in the past worked as artiste manager of award winning rapper, Flowking Stone and currently has a music label where he works and grooms young music talent in Kumasi for the industry.



He currently manages KandyBoy, a young talented instrumentalist, songwriter and singer whose music works are well known in his home region, Ashanti.



Moula received his official radio work contract from the CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network, Mr Samuel Kofi Acheampong aka Teflon Bronzy, in the latter's office last week and promised the CEO to give his utmost best to Radio One and the entire Angel Broadcasting Network Group.