Entertainment pundit incurs Edem’s wrath; here’s why

Ghanaian rapper, Edem looking all glammed up at the Grammys

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Edem, has lashed out at an entertainment pundit for questioning his presence at the 65th Grammys.

Edem was part of a few Ghanaian musicians who were present at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles for the event.



Earlier, in a couple of pictures that went viral, the likes of KiDi, Edem, Stonebwoy, were seen at the main auditorium and also interacting with patrons on the red carpet.



These Ghanaian artistes were seen chit-chatting and taking pictures with global award-winning musicians, producers and music executives at the venue.



However, in a discussion on Sammy Baah Flex’s show, an entertainment pundit, Derick Maan, who shared his views on the event, questioned the relevance of the VRMG boss at the event.

“What was Edem’s business at the Grammys? We have packed Ghanaian artistes like KiDi, Stonebwoy, over there to attract some honour and features for the country and you’re saying Edem? Edem cannot get a feature at the Grammys.



“He can never get a feature at the Grammys; nobody will feature him. He should have sat somewhere to think about his life. His standard isn’t up to the feature he is looking for. Who will feature him? They are mentioning names, you saw people on the red carpet,” he stated.



This infuriated the rapper to an extent that he took to social media to vent out his displeasure.



Edem shared the video of the young man on his page with the caption;

“What do I see? An individual with Low self Esteem. Lacks ambition and has no Spirit of Excellence. Lacks insight into what the Global stage Looks for so he is drowned in what a Group of people approve as the Standard. There are Pundits, Industry folks and Certain groups with such Foolish mindset and over the years, have used it to Shape a narrative in the interest of their favorite Knowingly and Subliminally.



“I am a million times more Talented than your Favorite (NO CAP) The PAIN I Dey come cause you now ego start. Some of you are just bush people all over TV. Makes me want to use my Radio School Certificate. HABAME!”



Chancing on the said video, scores of Ghanaian celebrities share in the rapper’s sentiments.



The likes of Kaywa, Trigmatic, Sonnie Badu, Bisa K Dei, Epixode, Reggie Rockstone, and many others have all slammed the entertainment pundit for what they term as exhibiting gross disrespect towards Edem.

Checkout the post below:

















EB/AE