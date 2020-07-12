Entertainment

Ephraim sparks at Ruff n Smooth for ‘using’ him

Ephraim Music

Ghanaian musician and beat producer, Ephraim Musiq, has expressed his heavy anger at disjoint music duo, Ruff n Smooth for releasing a song that he produced for them without paying him.

According to him, he produced a song titled ‘Not what you think’ for Ruff n Smooth featuring one Liberian artiste ‘Deng’ and sent the tune to the duo for listening. They went on to release the song after listening even though they had not paid him for his work.



A post on @ephraimmusiq’s Instagram page read, “Now this is why I sometimes say some Ghanaian musicians are greedy. Now I produced this song for ruff and smooth ft a top-notch artiste from Liberia called Deng. After releasing the song to the artistes “ruff and smooth” for listening, they released the song without paying me a dime.



I chased them for my money but to no avail. Fast forward, they sold the song to be used in a Hollywood movie in the year 2015 without my consent. @rufftownrecordsgh @ahkanofficial you people should sit up kos we go dirty wanna body ruff. Greedy artistes”.

It looks as though beef is about to spark between these three entertainers however, it is quite unclear whom exactly he expects to pay the money since the duo is now no more.





