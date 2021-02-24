Epixode talks headlining project ft Gucci Mane, Kabaka Pyramid, Bounty Killer, others

The opportunity to headline a project featuring some big names in the music world is a “blessing,’ says Ghanaian artist, Epixode.

Three songs of his – ‘Energy,’ ‘Jehovah ft. Stonebwoy,’ ‘and ‘Killa Body’ are featured on ‘Miungu Ya Muziki,’ a new compilation album by Bentley Records, an award-winning American music company.



The album also features songs by Gucci Mane, Kabaka Pyramid and Bounty Killer.





The title of the 19-track project means ‘music gods’ in Swahili. It is executive produced by Michael Hudgins, a U.S based marketing expert known as Beatbopper.”It’s a step into a world called greatness in the sense that I can say I am not the world known artiste on this particular album because we have the likes of Kabaka Pyramid, Gucci Mane amongst others. So for me to headline it is big,” remarked Epixode exclusively to museafrica.com’s Maritha Brooth.“And I don’t think I am the only one who needs to celebrate this kind of success. It is for the whole Ghana, it is for the whole Reggae Dancehall scene from Africa. It’s just a blessing to be in this particular space and I have to take this opportunity and make it work.”

Epixode (born Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo) is a Ghanaian reggae dancehall recording artist, creative director and a fine arts painter.



He got his start in primary school as a performer at funfairs. He also represented his school during competitions.



He grew up listening to the likes of Gramps Morgan, Beenie man, and Sizzla Kalonji.



The video for his song ‘Avatar’ won ‘reggae dancehall video of the year’ at the BASS awards 2015. He is also a multiple Ghana Music Awards nominee.



Epixode was crowned Africa’s most promising act at the African Youth Choice Awards 2015 held in Nigeria.



