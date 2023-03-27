Ernest Opoku narrates how a lady gave him a 'blow job' on a public bus

Gospel musician Ernest Opoku Jnr. has detailed an unfortunate incident that took place in public transport from Kumasi to Accra and how he was 'abused' by a strange woman who took advantage of him.

On the account of Ernest, a female passenger who sat next to him on a VIP bus gave him a blow job without his consent.



He woke up to see his manhood in her mouth and landed a heavy slap on her back.



It all happened when he went into a deep sleep while listening to a song from his senior colleague, gospel singer Elder Mireku.



To his surprise, the stranger who took advantage of him thought it was all a dream.



Ernest Opoku, who is celebrating his 20th anniversary in gospel ministry, made this known in a radio interview on Akoma FM in March 2023.

"I boarded a VIP bus to Accra, it was around 4 PM. I sat next to a lady in the dual seat. She entered into a deep sleep and I found her head on my shoulder. I prompted her to wake up and found myself pushing her away from me.



"I was enjoying one of Elder Mireku's popular songs through the headphones. Then I dozed off and in a dream, I felt something moving around my body. I woke up to see my penis in the woman's mouth. I screamed Jesus!... I wasn't expecting that and so I hit her from behind. She apologized and she was dreaming...I don't remember when she opened my zip," he disclosed.



The latest revelation from the gospel singer has been greeted with mixed reactions.



