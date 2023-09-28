Ernest Opoku reveals what kind of person Tracey Boakye was when they were dating

Ernest Opoku Jnr. has confirmed dating Tracey Boakye while sharing his perspective on the actress’s behavior during the relationship.

According to the gospel musician, despite the typical occasional disagreements and misunderstandings that arise in relationships, Tracey Boakye was never troublesome nor disrespectful during their time together.



“She was a very good girl,” Ernest Opoku said. “She wasn’t troublesome. We didn’t agree on some things; we had misunderstandings which caused anger at times, which is normal. But to say she was troublesome would be telling palpable lies.”



Ernest Opoku made these remarks in an interview on The Delay Show aired on September 24, 2023.



Although Tracey Boakye in her interview years ago said she was in a relationship with Ernest Opoku for three months, the gospel musician told Deloris Frimpong Manson (Delay) that the relationship lasted for about a year.



It would be recalled that in 2019, Tracey Boakye made headlines with her revelation that she had dated the gospel musician for three months but ended the relationship, citing his chronic infidelity. During her interview with Zionfelix, Tracey detailed an incident in which she caught Ernest Opoku in the act, resulting in a heated confrontation.



Tracey claimed that Ernest Opoku became abusive. This, according to her, triggered retaliation as she damaged the windscreen of his car. However, she also praised his sexual prowess, describing the gospel musician as highly skilled in the bedroom.

“Ernest knows how to pamper a lady. He is a romantic guy. If I’m to choose two of my exes who are good in bed, Ernest will definitely be a part. Ernest is good in bed, yes! There is no doubt. Ernest to me was good in it,” Tracey expressed.



Responding to this in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Ernest Opoku said it was totally inappropriate to make such statements. He denied any physical aggression, maintaining that no property of his was destroyed.



“I heard she said I am good in bed and that is what she thinks. I was disturbed when she came to give out such a piece of information. Why would you say that to the public? You see, it is not fine. I am a gospel artiste and making such statements about me would bring down my integrity as a gospel singer,” he stated when asked for his comment on Tracey’s remarks.







