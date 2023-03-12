0
Esaaba Haizel releases 'Kyerɛ Me Woakwan' music video

Sun, 12 Mar 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghana’s ace and sensational gospel musician, Esaaba Haizel has released the music video of ‘Kyerɛ Me Woakwan’.

The music video which was released few days ago is already making airwaves.

Esaaba Haizel is based in the United States but the music video was shot on the shores of Ghana, Akosombo.

The blend of choristers who backed her and her angelic voice makes the video very interesting to watch.

The beautiful and serene Volta Lake atmosphere depicts nature which must be a must-watch for all.

Watch below the music video:

