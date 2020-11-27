Esther Smith endorses upcoming musician QueenLet

Ghanaian musician QueenLet

Source: Rebecca Edzie, Contributor

In an age where many Ghanaian musicians make more money from gigs than record sales, a gospel singer still does not understand why gospel artiste should charge for their performance.

Not that Mrs Leticia Acheampong Hars does not understand the prevailing issues; far from that.



She is just surprised why some gospel colleagues could boycott shows including church events simply because their charges were not met.



This, she insists singing is simply not right because "singing the word of God is not business'.



'I prefer a situation where the church or event organisers will bless me after my ministration, but not to charge them' she told the Spectator Agoro on Monday.



Mrs Leticia Hars known in showbiz circle as QueenLet said most gospel artistes have taken it as a business but the primary of a minister is to win souls and propagate the word of God to the world.



QueenLet who doubles as a nurse said gospel artiste need to find other things to do that will fetch us money.

'Money from our music should only come in as supplementary support not the main source of ur income".



Mrs Hars who is currently promoting her two singles titles 'Dear Holy Spirit and Anwawadwuma - marvelous God.



The German based gospel artiste added that her two singles talk about the Holiness and handy works of God.



She used this opportunity to thank the award-winning gospel artiste Esther smith and Rev. Dr Mary Ghansah for supporting her ministry by endorsing her singles.



She urged up and coming artiste to also make spirit filled songs to win more souls for Christ.



“We need to understand the purpose of gospel music, we don't just sing, problems must run away when we sing, signs and miracles must happen and souls must be worn,” She added.

Source: Rebecca Edzie, Contributor