Esther Smith nearly quit music because of our rumoured romantic relationship – Morris Babyface

Music producer Morris Babyface who is now a repented soul has disclosed that gospel musician Esther Smith once decided to quit music because she could not bear the pain that came with rumours of their supposed romantic affair.

The record producer who worked with Esther Smith for years was said to have been having an amorous relationship with her, a claim which has been vehemently denied. Although Morris Babyface has on several occasions confessed to being a womanizer back then to the extent of sleeping with four women in a day, he has unequivocally said his relationship with Esther Smith was purely professional.



“Esther Smith is my big sister. I know someone concocted the story. To date, we laugh over it. There was no way Esther would even fall for me because I was a bad boy and she was holy,” Morris Babyface said on ‘Restoration With Stacy’.



“I know she was featuring me on her album because I was that close to her. She was worried about the rumours. At a point, she wanted to quit music and I told her not to pay attention to those comments. It was after this incident that we recorded ‘Maye Nhyira’”.



Morris who now prides himself in being an evangelist indicated that it is imperative people turn a new leaf and accept Christ because the repercussion would be severe.



According to him, he has had a revelation about hell that got him scared.

“I saw so many people including pastors and musicians. I noticed what they did while on earth was around them and they faced the consequences. The blood, the stench made the place disgusting,” Morris Babyface narrated.



“There’s a place for murders, promiscuous persons, drunkards... There was this lady who died a prostitute. I saw a python with blades all over its body forcefully penetrating the lady and even though she wailed, the python kept on penetrating her. For drunkards, they were given a substance that looked like acid. You have no option but to drink it. People were being tortured, there were swords all over the floor piercing the feet of sinners.



“Pastors who while on earth claimed to be from God had hooks placed in their tongues; they were burning.”



