Esther Smith replies Mr. Logic

Gospel singer, Esther Smith, has admitted to claims that she has abandoned music and her fans for far too long.

She attributed reasons for her absence to ‘personal circumstances beyond her control’, but assured fans that she will soon stage a comeback.



Esther Smith’s submissions are on the back of Mr. Logic, expressing disappointment at her, for relocating to the United States and starving her fans of some good music.



Mr. Logic, one of the panelists on the United Showbiz earlier said, “I am so disappointed in that woman. I am so disappointed in Esther Smith. I am so disappointed in Esther Smith. Whether it is marriage, a man, or whatever caused her to stop singing in the mainstream, I am telling her that some of us are disappointed. I am so disappointed to an extent; I wish I could say it to her face.



“There are some gospel singers, their songs and presence have changed the scene and she is one of them. Her songs were hits. The voice, composition, melody, and everything. This is a lady I don’t know why she disappeared.”



However, Esther Smith has taken to Twitter with an explanation, wrapped in a response to Mr. Logic’s statement.



“Mr. Logic, you are absolutely right! I agree with you and my fans about "starving" Ghanaians. However, due to personal circumstances that was beyond my control, I had to relocate away from Ghana. But God in His abundance mercies, has restored me. You and my fans will see me in person very, very soon. God bless you,” Esther Smith established.

Esther Smith’s reasons for relocating abroad



Earlier in a viral interview, Esther Smith disclosed that she had to relocate from Ghana to Germany to seek a proper solution to her son’s ailing heart condition.



She said after receiving the best medical care, her son is now a footballer gradually making strides.



“I relocated from Ghana because of my son’s heart condition. My son had a battery in his heart and when the battery went off, it meant his life was being cut short. But now, he is safe and plays football,” she stated.



The award-winning gospel singer also argued that she hasn’t quit music, adding that she is currently a chorister at the Church of England.



Notable of some popular songs by Esther Smith are; “Nipa,” “Ma Won San,” “Onyame Boafo,” among others.

