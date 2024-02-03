Eunice Asumadu takes gospel to new heights with new single 'Epo Kokoo'

Gospel artiste, Eunice Asumadu

Source: Felix Ferty, Contributor

Celebrated USA-based Gospel artiste, Eunice Asumadu, coming from Ghanaian roots continues to make an impact on the gospel music scene with her soon-to-be-released single to kick start the new year.

Her passion and drive for preaching the good gospel has now culminated in the release of her latest single, “Epo Kokoo,” accompanied by an enthralling eye-catching music video.



"Epo Kokoo” which means The Red Sea showcases her unparalleled vocal prowess and a masterful blend of diverse musical elements, creating an uplifting and soul-stirring Eunice Asumadu's journey as a musical phenomenon.



The song will be capturing hearts not only in the USA and Ghana but also resonating with audiences worldwide.

"Epo Kokoo" is a testament to her dedication to the craft and her unwavering commitment to spreading the message of hope and spirituality through her music.



As she continues to make waves in the Gospel music landscape, “Epo Kokoo” stands as a testament to her artistic evolution and a testament to her enduring influence believing in God to make a way as he did for Moses at the Red Sea (Epo Kokoo).