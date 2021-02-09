Evangelist Awuah in Court for saying Prophet Akwasi Sarpong 'killed his wife for rituals'

Source: SVTV Africa

Prophet Akwasi Sarpong met Evangelist Awusi Awuah in court today, February 9 for a defamation charge.

The charge was based on statements made by the accused, Evangelist Awuah on a radio platform alleging that the plaintiff killed his wife for rituals and also sleeps with one-month-old babies.



Speaking to SVTV Africa, Prophet Sarpong indicated that he wants him to prove his assertion and also clear his name because his reputation has been greatly affected as well as his business.



Though the accused has apologized, the plaintiff indicated that he needed to make an example of him.

Watch the video below:





