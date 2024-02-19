Even Bawumia said he’s a ‘mate’; what do you want Okraku-Mantey to do? - A Plus

Kwame A Plus is an entertainment pundit cum politician

Controversial entertainment pundit cum politician, Kwame A Plus has said that people should lessen their expectations for the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey.

He stated that he expected the government to elevate Okraku-Mantey to the position of a substantive minister where he would get the opportunity to implement his policies but maintaining his deputy ministerial position would limit him in a way.



Speaking on the United Showbiz programme aired on UTV monitored by GhanaWeb, A Plus used Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s “driver-mate” analogy to explain why Okraku-Mantey has not been effective as a deputy minister and urged the public to lessen their expectations.



“Okraku-Mantey has made us understand that he is not allowed to work but just a mate. We thought he would have been elevated to a substantive minister for him to make his own decisions but it didn’t happen.



"Okraku being at the tourism ministry is just a waste of time so nobody should expect anything from him. Even the vice president (Dr. Bawumia) made us understand that he is just a mate so how much more a deputy minister?” he quizzed.



He further bemoaned the lack of attention from the government when it comes to issues in the creative arts industry.



“It's like the government doesn't value the creative arts industry so they just appoint anybody to occupy the position.”

A Plus's comment on the show hosted by MzGee comes after Andrew Egyapa Mercer was appointed as the substantive Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture during the recent reshuffle by the government.



Some figures in the entertainment industry have shared their disappointment with the government for not appointing Okraku-Mantey to a full ministerial position.



