Even Grammys is not perfect - George Quaye speaks on TGMA nomination controversy

Entertainment journalist and former Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Charterhouse, George Quaye, has responded to controversies surrounding the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) nominations that were released recently.

He stated that the TGMA board deserves to be commended for the process they put in place for the nominations, especially the one-week window given to artistes to register their grievances if any.



He argued that there is no award scheme in the world that can be perfect and cited the Grammys and Oscars as award schemes which also suffer backlash.



Speaking on the UTV's United Showbiz hosted by MzGee and monitored by GhanaWeb, Quaye noted that the controversies surrounding the TGMA 2024 nomination do not surprise him.



“I would plead with the musicians to support the TGMA with prayers and everything. It will not be perfect; you can never get it in that way. Even the Grammys are not perfect. Every year, there are controversies surrounding the award schemes. At one point, people were criticizing the Oscars because of black minority participation so there is no perfection anywhere.



“I commend the TGMA board that, after opening nominations, they give people a one-week window to make their grievances known for redress. This shows that we are humans and mistakes can be made,” he said.

Meanwhile, there have been criticisms from some musicians who could not secure nomination in the 2024 TGMA, questioning the credibility of the scheme.



Amerado has petitioned the TGMA board after his popular ‘Kwaku Ananse’ song was not nominated.



Watch the video below







