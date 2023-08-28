Even Honourable Aponkye had more votes than you - Nana Aba trolls Dr Apraku

Hon Aponkye and Nana Aba

Popular TV personality, Nana Aba Amoah couldn’t resist poking fun at the NPP presidential hopeful, Dr Konadu Apraku for his embarrassing performance in the just-ended NPP Super Delegate elections.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she taunted the prominent politician for not being able to secure a vote.



She stressed that Ibrahim Adaabor Issah, aka 'Honourable Aponkye,' who once contested as an Assemblyman in the Adukrom Electoral Area of the Ashanti Region even performed better than the renowned politician.



“Let it be on record that Honourable Aponkye had more votes in an election than Dr. Apraku,” she posted.



Hon Aponkye gained online fame in 2019 with a video showcasing ambitious campaign promises. His pledges included free breakfast every morning, tents, Islamic education, and waste collection for residents if he won the elections. Despite a victory procession, he garnered 247 votes out of 2,655 cast in the polls.



Dr Konadu Apraku, however, failed to secure even a single vote at the just-ended NPP Super Delegates elections on August 26, 2023.

