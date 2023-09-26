Even ‘elephant’, we’re struggling, how much more ‘butterfly’? – Afia Schwarzenneger spites Alan

Media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger

Controversial Ghanaian media personality and socialite, Afia Schwarzenneger has questioned the impact of former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen if he triumphs in the 2024 general elections as an independent candidate.

Her comment comes following Alan Kyerematen’s decision to resign from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.



According to the controversial media personality, the elephant which is the symbol for the NPP is struggling to ameliorate the plight of Ghanaians and wondered what a butterfly, being the symbol of Kyerematen's movement would do.



She described Mr Kyerematen's move as childish.



“The only difference will be the picture. Nkwadaaa sem sie, kyeres3 let me go n sleep. Even Elephant we no Dey see top na butterfly.. Afranfranto movement mtchewwwwwww,” Afia Schwarzenneger wrote on her Instagram page in reaction to Alan’s decision to contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections.



She added, "Who is doing this to you, Alan? Go and ask Dr Duffour....yoooo. They will finish your pension money ooo.”

Afia Schwarzenneger made the aforementioned remarks about Alan Kyerematen after he announced that he was resigning from the NPP with immediate effect because he does not recognize the NPP, which he joined in 1992.



He said that even though it was his wish to become president of Ghana on the ticket of the NPP, the party has now been hijacked by ‘unscrupulous party apparatchiks’.



“The NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the Party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, “behind the curtain power brokers” and some unscrupulous Party apparatchiks.



“... I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honorably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 general elections as an independent presidential candidate,” he said.



“To actualize this goal, I will establish and lead a new MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE in Ghana. The brand logo for the MOVEMENT is the Monarch Butterfly, which politically symbolizes change and transformation, hope, and positivity."

