Even with Jesus as president, our attitudes must change – NPP’s Diana Asamoah

Gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has called for attitudinal change if Ghanaians want progress in our everyday lives.

Admitting that political governance play a role in the everyday affairs of the citizenry, she cautioned that leadership or exclusively cannot be held to account when the people don’t apply good attitude in their affairs.



“The whole world is in a crisis, a lot of the hardships also rests on our actions. I have always maintained that even if Jesus becomes president and we don’t change our attitudes, we won’t have it right,” she submitted on United Showbiz programme on September 30, 2023.



“The Bible talks about blessings for the truthful and that those in haste won’t have it well,” she stressed.



The known New Patriotic Party member cited instances where people have stolen monies belonging to others but also buttressed the point about the fact that other people with godly traits and vocational skills are doing well.

The economy has been a topical issue in recent months following a downturn occasioned by galloping inflation, depreciating currency and general decline in the quality of life coupled with high cost of living.



The government has serially blamed the aftermath of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war before submitting to a US$3 billion IMF loan last year, if which US$600 million as tranche one has been credited to government account.





Even with God as the President, our suffering won't end if we don't stay honest with ourselves - Diana Asamoah #UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/lSKSu6Y33q — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) October 1, 2023

