Events you would want to attend this festive season

The festive season has begun with a lot of places to visit to have a fun time and enjoy right from December into the New Year.

Here’s a list of events you cannot afford to miss this festive season.



TASTE OF GHANA 3.0



First time in Ghana? Well, your mind is about to be blown away as the multi-generic culture of Ghana comes your way with amazing food, art, made-in-Ghana products, cinematography, fashion, and more. Two days of exhibiting rich Ghanaian culture are set for Friday, December 23, 2022, and Saturday, December 24, 2022.



PROMISE LAND



Ghana! The time to immerse in full-time enjoyment as the festive season nears is upon us with Ghana’s finest batch of musicians as the best debut for this season of enjoyment and cheer as you sing along to your favorite tunes on Friday, December 23, 2022.

PINEXJINGA IV



Africa, get ready for the biggest fusion of rich Jamaican essence with back-to-back bangers from all regions of the African continent. Make it a point to be at the Rehab Beach Club on Saturday, December 24, 2022, to groove to smooth jams and late-night vibes.



TANGOLLA FESTIVAL ‘22



The ‘Gateway of Africa’ is open to all from all sides of the globe and is hosting the ultimate festival to keep this season festive. It’s all fun and smooth tunes at Crystal Park Gh, Limann Close, East Legon, Accra on Monday, December 26, 2022.



AROUND THE WORLD FOOD AND DRINKS FESTIVAL

What’s a festive season without food and drinks? Be sure to come with family and friends to enjoy dishes from around the world. Yes! Food from civilizations and localities around the world presented to you. So whet your appetite because it’s going to be massive at the Accra Polo Court on Monday, December 26, 2022.



AFROCHELLA



A thrilling and engaging range of events that intend to bring you into the light of Africa’s thriving millennial talent and diverse culture accompanied by vibrant work of African Creatives and Entrepreneurs; The best music Africa has to offer the world. The two-day event is scheduled for Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the El, Wak Sports Stadium Accra, Ghana.



AFRONATION



The roots of origin are tracing back from all spheres of the globe to the land of origin. AFRICA! As Africa celebrates the rich culture and its prominence in Afrobeats. A grand cultural platform that presents thousands with the opportunity to rediscover their historic connection with Ghana with top-notch Afrobeat tunes throughout. Afronation takes off on Thursday, December 29, 2022, all through to Friday, December 30, 2022, at Marine Drive, Black Star Square, Accra Ghana.

TRIBAVERSE



Get poised for the New Year’s major Afrobeats festival promoting environmental awareness and climate change in Ghana accompanied by great music and rich Ghanaian culture. The New Year’s event comes with more partying and chills at the Aburi Botanical Gardens, Ghana on Sunday, January 1, 2023.



BLACK STAR LINE FESTIVAL



Ghana with its international allies presents one of a kind international festival. International artistes and Ghana’s best bring it to those who yearn for more rich Ghanaian culture and multi-generic music scheduled for Friday, January 6, 2023.



Other exciting events to add up to your holiday calendar are Quamina MP’s Bonngofest which happened on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Christmas Village, Tetteh Quashie. Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Grand Arena, Accra;

Shatta Wale’s Freedom Wave Concert on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium, and Joeboy’s Live Concert also on Sunday at the Garage, in East Legon.