'Every donation counts' - Efya joins fundraising campaign for ailing Moesha Boduong

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Efya has rallied behind actress and socialite Moesha Boduong, who is reported to be in critical condition after suffering a stroke.

Efya is calling for support from the public to contribute to a GoFundMe campaign aimed at aiding Moesha's recovery.



In a post on her Instagram handle, Efya called for unity in supporting Moesha and her family.



“Urgent: Let's rally together and make a difference! Our dear friend Moesha has faced a sudden stroke, and we need your help. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to provide crucial financial aid for their recovery journey.



“Every donation counts in this battle against adversity. Please join us in supporting Moesha and their family during this challenging time. Together, we can make a meaningful impact,” she said.



News broke out days ago that Moesha Boduong had experienced a stroke, with her brother, Ebito Boduong, confirming the reports and appealing for funds to support her treatment.



Ebito, in a statement on the GoFundMe page set up in his name, revealed that the stroke had significantly affected Moesha's mobility and speech, necessitating urgent medical attention.

The GoFundMe account, with a target of $10,000, has so far received $570 in donations.





