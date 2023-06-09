Everybody knows Wizkid and I were the first artiste to blow up in Afrobeats – Davido

Nigerian singer, Davido

Nigeria’s singer, Davido, has stated that he and the multiple award-winning Nigerian artiste, Wizkid, were the first to make history with Afrobeat music.

He further stated that both he and Wizkid were the ones who paved the way for the Afrobeat sound to gain international recognition.



Wizkid and David are part of the wildest Afrobeats artistes from Nigeria, and one can conclude that they are among the musicians who have brought some traction to the Nigerian music industry.



Davido began his music career in 2012 with the release of “Omo Baba Olowo” and since then has been serving the world with back-to-back hit songs.



Wizkid, on the other hand, came into the limelight after his collaboration with Drake on the song ‘One Dance’, which made him the first Afrobeats singer to be featured in the Guinness World Records.



In an interview with Brut Afrique, Davido made the assertion that he and Wizkid were the artistes who gave the Afrobeats genre a facelift.

He said, “I was one of the first—me and Wizkid—to blow it up, and it feels good. You know what I am saying”.



Davido was also glad to see the likes of Asake, Fireboy, and Burna Boy, whom he referred to as the ‘new cats’ doing well with the Afrobeat sound, which he believes will continue to project the genre to a higher height.



“It feels good to also see the new cats coming up, you know what I am saying, like Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, who else; Mayorkun, Asake, you know, a lot of new cats coming in, killing it. So yeah, I think the future of Afrobeats is in good hands”, he said.



His comment has sparked reactions from some netizens, and these are some of their comments:



“Burnaboy did not blow up BIG until 2018. He’s been signing way before that. He had great tracks. He was not even top 6 in Nigeria. Tems & Rema blew up 2019. They’ve been singing way before that. Wiskid & Davido blew up over a decade”.

“Davido and Wizkid brought the current fire in Afrobeat way back but many of Burna Boy fans or many of young Kids now were properly in Nursery or primary school then! That’s why they got provoked by Davido’s recent honest interview!!



Check out Davido’s interview below:





ED/FNOQ