Everyone does it - Kuami Eugene on song theft accusations

Highlife Artiste, Kuami Eugene

Highlife hitmaker Kuami Eugene has refuted claims that he “steals” melodies from other artistes and incorporates them in his songs. He believes that he just takes “inspiration” from other songs and that every other artiste in the industry engages in such.

Kuami Eugene has been in controversies about him picking melodies, lyrics and even beats from other acts and using them in his songs without informing any of the originators. This has put him in the line of fire from some creative including rapper CJ Biggerman, Docta Flow and Seth Frimpong.



In a live Twitter space discussion with media personality Berla Mundi, Kuami Eugene expressed his shock at social media trolls who chided him for such behaviour. According to him, many of these trolls are “hypocrites” who complain and still go ahead to jam to the song.



“It baffles me because I feel like Twitter is one platform where the people there seem to be very knowledgeable about things that go on in the industry, and sometimes they sound like they know what they're talking about. But then again you look at some other people on that same platform and it seems like they have no idea what they’re talking about.



“Either that or they're hypocrites because they still listen to artistes like Burna Boy even though he picks inspiration from other songs and they never complain. But for our own people, the same people complaining are the same people jamming to the song,” he said.



He insisted that every creative draws “inspiration” from other art and people rather chastise him when he does the same.



“I'm not the only artiste to do this, every big act does this. Burna Boy does it, Joey B does it, Kelvyn Boy does it, but whenever Kuami Eugene does it, it becomes news,” he said.

Kuami Eugene further implored his critics to be knowledgeable before speaking up about his creative projects.



