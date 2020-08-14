Entertainment

Everything about me is natural – Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay, singer

Rufftown records cutting edge, Wendy Shay is on the lips of social media users for her recent post.

In her post, she asserted that everything about her is real and natural, something most people via social media had an issue with.



Consequently, some chastised her and inquired as to whether God was the one who gave all the five piercings on her ears.



Sharing the video, she wrote; “Everything real and Natural from head to toe”.

This post has caused a stir on social media and had many people commenting about it on twitter.



See post below: Original Natural Girl ..From head to toe





Original Natural Girl ..From head to toe ????#nomakeup pic.twitter.com/16lYST0oE7 — Queen Shay (@wendyshaygh) August 12, 2020

