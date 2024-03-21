'Everything is alright, he'll be fine' – KiDi on Kuami Eugene's health

KiDi and Kuami Eugene

KiDi has spoken about the well-being and current state of his label mate Kuami Eugene.

During a discussion with YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, KiDi was asked to share some updates on Kwame Eugene's health and he responded, “Everything is alright. He will be fine.”



He also reacted to the numerous wild claims being purported by netizens on social media, some of which project that the 'Rockstar' is currently in a coma and so on.



“It’s usual for people to react in different ways when something happens but let everybody rest assured he will be fine,” he stressed.



Meanwhile, Lynx Entertainment, the record label that manages both artistes, has already issued a statement noting that Kuami Eugene is alive and responding to treatment.



The assurance comes days after Eugene escaped death in a tragic road accident.

The frightening incident occurred around 11:30 pm, Sunday, 17 March 2024, at CP close to DStv's head office along the George Walker Bush N1 Highway, after the Achimota Overhead, towards the Dzowulu traffic light in Accra.



According to eyewitnesses, Kuami Eugene's Range Rover rammed into a tipper truck from behind, resulting in significant damage to the vehicle.



Eyewitnesses again observed that Eugene suffered a broken wrist and a deep cut on his right hand as a result of the accident.



A vehicle was said to have transported Eugene and another passenger on board to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) for treatment.