Everything now indicates Ebony was killed – Starboy Kwarteng

The late dancehall musician, Ebony Reigns

Starboy Kwarteng, the father of late dancehall sensation, Ebony Reigns, has intimated that everything is now clear to him and points to the fact that his daughter’s death was not an accident.

In an interview with Doctor Cann on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra, he stated that Ebony’s death was a conspiracy and assured Ghanaians to be on the look out as a lot of secrets will come out during this third year of his daughter’s death.



“You will see a lot of things that will make you believe that Nana Hemaa, Ebony was killed. Everything indicates that Nana Hemaa was killed and it’s so sad”, he said.



Asked his reason for drawing this conclusion, he explained, “It’s been three years now and the Attorney General’s department has now come to say that the only thing they found about the driver who was with Ebony that night is that his license had expired three years even before the incident with Ebony happened”.

Starboy Kwarteng mentioned that he has been in a car accident before and from his experience, the first thing that the police asks for when they get to the scene is the driver’s license, hence, if Ebony’s death was not a conspiracy, then he needs another explanation as to why they did not realize that the driver was travelling with an expired license until three years on.



He also added that “If you google the pictures from when Ebony died, you will notice there was not even a stain of blood. For someone who got such an accident lying there dead with no bloodstain, I can’t seem to get anything right”.



According to him, he did not follow the investigations three years ago to have realized this because he had made it clear that he wanted nothing to do with it but now, everything is a clear indication that the death of Ebony Reigns was a conspiracy.