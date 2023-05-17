Evil spirit – Shatta Wale throws subtle jab at Mona4Reall critics?

Shatta Wale is yet to directly address the arrest of his godmother, Mona4Reall

Amidst varying public reactions to the arrest and extradition of socialite Mona4Reall, Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale seems to have taken a subtle swipe at critics taking delight in the news.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) on Monday, May 15, 2023, announced the indictment of Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as Mona4Reall on fraud related charges by a Grand Jury.



According to the DoJ, Mona was arrested in the United Kingdom on November 10, 2022, in connection with a series of romance schemes and money laundering between 2013 and 2019.



She is said to have received payments amounting to over $2 million from her victims – older and lonely Americans through the collaboration a criminal enterprise operating in the West Africa area.



Following news of her arrest, there have been high expectations for a reaction from Shatta Wale who identifies Mona4Reall as his godmother.



In a Twitter post that failed to mention Mona’s name or her arrest specifically, Shatta Wale described Ghanaians gloating over the arrest of a certain individual as being possessed by evil spirits.

“Dem arrest somebody You happy… Ghana evil spirit,” Shatta Wale wrote.



The arrest of Mona4Reall has ignited a public conversation about sources of wealth. Mona who recently ventured into music rose to fame as a socialite and Instagram influencer.



Her flashy lifestyle has in the past attracted criticisms about her source of income, however, she had in various instances attributed her success to hard work.



