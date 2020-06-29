Music

Ewuraba Eesi readies to release ‘Gyinapintsin’ music video on July 3

Sensational Ghanaian Gospel musician, Ewuraba Eesi is set to release official visuals for her hit song ‘Gyinapintsin’ produced by award-winning Takoradi based music producer, Jake.

The video which was shot in Takoradi has a befitting storyline that expresses the thought behind the lyrics of the song.



The video will be officially released online for viewing on her official YouTube channel and various television stations on the 3rd of July, 2020.

The ‘Gyinapintsin’ music video was directed by Majikmen studios and directed by creative video director Camara. Meanwhile, the song is receiving massive airplay and patronage across the country.

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

