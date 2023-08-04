Ewuraba Eesi rocks African prints at the Ahantaman Girls' SHS 75th anniversary celebration

Gospel musician, Ewuraba Eesi

Source: Boga Ali Hashim

Ewuraba Eesi, an iconic and masterful songster deserves an accolade from the tourism, arts and culture ministry for audaciously selling the rich Ghanaian culture and artefacts to the world.

Born Angela Esi Saki-Kordah, Ewuraba Eesi who doubles as a professional teacher, is a true definition of African woman.



The multiple award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and composer, is always pictured in African prints in her music videos, photoshoots and at any gathering.



Recently, during the Heritage Day celebration of the 75th Anniversary of Ahantaman Girls Senior High School, looking ravishing in her traditional kente outfit, Ewuraba Eesi, being the MC didn't fall short of expectations and her looks were enough to satisfy the eyes of the patrons.



Additionally, the 'Gyinapintsin' crooner will be marking her 10th anniversary in the music industry with a mega musical concert dubbed 'Arukah Xperience' expected to come off in October 2023 in Takoradi, according to reports.



The 'Arukah Xperience' has already caught the attention of her fans and the general public as many have begun clangouring and waxing enthusiastically about the concert.

And 'Arukah Xperience' promises to be in a class of itself.



Meanwhile, the Ahantaman Girls' Senior High School situated at Ketan, Sekondi in the Western Region marked its 75th-anniversary celebration in July 2023 with a series of activities.







The anniversary was under the theme of '75 years of promoting discipline as a tool for STEM education: The role of stakeholders.



The colourful event saw dignitaries such as Hon. Okyere Darko Mensah (Western Regional Minister & MP for Takoradi), Mrs Felicia Agyeibea Okai (Western Regional Director of Education), Madam Angela List ( CEO of Adamus Resources), Professor Joseph Benjamin Archibald Afful ( Dean of Faculty of Arts at the University of Cape Coast), traditional leaders, clergies, heads of sister schools, past and present students were also presented.