Fri, 7 Aug 2020

Ewuraba Eesi wins at maiden edition of Ghana Innovation Awards 2020

Sensational Takoradi based Gospel Musician Ewuraba Eesi has picked up the award as 'Promising Gospel Artiste of the Year' at the maiden edition of the Ghana Innovation Awards which took place at Mandiata Hotel in Accra on July 31, 2020.

The scheme is to honour young innovative Ghanaians that are excelling and working hard in their various fields.

The event was graced by Christiana Awuni, Akuapem Poloo, Mzbel, DJ Phletch, Gymidi among other stars.

Below are full list of winners:

Promising Gospel Artist – Ewuraba Eesi

Youth Male Entrepreneur – Gordon Quaye

Youth Female Entrepreneur – Ruth Asantewaa Opoku

Most Innovative Female Youth – Akua Nhyira

Most Innovative Male Youth – Toppaklass Promo

Innovative Product – Harry Graphics

Best Youth Blogger / Promoter – Yaro Ashiaman

Promising TV Presenter – Emmanuel Kwame Appiah

Promising Radio Presenter – Wisdom Nana Hededzome

Talent Of The Year – Ras Cann Tafari

Youth Comedian Of The Year – Theophilus Asamoah

Promising Actor – Bright Atakli

Promising Actress – Obaapa Lydia Abekah

Youth Photographer – Eye Lenz Creations

Male Photo Model – Craig Owusu

Youth Male Fashion Designer – Kenneth Yartey

Youth Female Fashion Designer – Vanessa Gyamfuah Mensah

Promising Music Video – Baby Sugar (De–Ice)

Promising Hip Pop – Isaac Agyekum

Promising DJ – DJ Tofa

Youth Organization – Maxtime Entertainment

Promising Hip Life Artist – Kwaku Cidic

Promising High Life Artist – Krypspaddy

Writer Of The Year – Adams Arenaboss

Promising Reggae Dancehall Artist – Small Small

Promising Afro Pop Artist –

Prince Henry Mensah (De-Ice)

Female Photo Model – Lark

Youth sport presenter of the year – Mickey De Double Mouse

HONOURS

– Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe

– Nana Ekua Amoah

– Fred Amugi

– Christiana Awuni

– Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yehoah

– DJ Phletch

– Sammy Kay Media

– Nana Ofori Atta Ayim

– Hon. Theresa Larbi Awuni

– Andrew Tandoh Adote

– Ama Kunadu Abebrese

– Habiba Sinare

– Rabby Bray

– Gifty Arthur (Gyimidi)

– Daakye Fitness Centre- Social club of the year

Source: FNN News, Contributor

