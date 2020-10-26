Ewuraba Eesi wins big at Ghana Youth Entertainment Awards 2020

Kumawood actor, 'Oteele' presenting the award to Ewuraba Eesi

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Gospel musician, Ewuraba Eesi has been adjudged the 'Celebrity of the Year and Songwriter of the Year' at the just ended Ghana Youth Entertainment Awards 2020 which was held at Legon School of Business auditorium in Accra on Saturday, October 24th.

Ewuraba Eesi otherwise called 'The Gospel Shatta' beat off top competitions to win both awards.



The 'gyinapintsin' hitmaker who recently won the 'gospel artiste of the year' at the 2020 Ghana Innovation Awards in her acceptance speech could not hide her excitement as she acknowledged her family, fans, loved ones, well-wishers for the support.

Meanwhile, Ewuraba Eesi who was billed to perform at the event thrilled the audience with a spectacular performance when she sparked the stage with her hit songs 'Aseda and Gyinapintsin'.



She won the heart of many with her remarkable and amazing performance.

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor