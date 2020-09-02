Entertainment

Ex-husband and former publicist sabotaging me with my old accounts – Joyce Blessings cries

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing

Ghanaian gospel musician, Joyce Blessing has made a sad revelation about what her ex-husband, Dave Joy and former publicist are doing to her.

In a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, the ‘I Swerve You’ composer bitterly stated that Dave Joy and her former publicist, Julie Jay are sabotaging her.



She detailed that they have changed the name of her old social media accounts to bear the same name as the new accounts she created.



If our cherish readers would recall, Joyce Blessing complained about her accounts being seized after the misunderstanding between her ex-husband and her.



Months after creating a different account, the popular gospel musician bemoaned Dave and Julie are interrupting her work with the old account.

She advised her fans and anyone who wants to interact with her to stop following the old accounts because she is not the one behind it.



Joyce Blessing called on them to follow her new accounts, Unbreakable Joyce Blessing on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, while her YouTube account bears the name Joyce Blessing Unbreakable.



Watch the video below:





