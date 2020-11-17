Ex-president Mahama saved my life - Wayoosi tells amazing story

Joseph Osei, popular on screen as Wayoosi, has in a new video, thanked former President John Dramani Mahama for saving his life years ago.

According to him, Mahama through the then Creative Arts Minister, Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare, donated to him when he was hospitalized.



Wayoosi said he was between life and death when the former President made the donations that saved his life. And he’s forever grateful for that.



He declared that he has been in search for the Ex-President Mahama to thank him for some time now but all efforts proved futile hence using the social media medium.

Watch the video below



