Examine yourself and you’ll realise you’ve hurt Yvonne Nelson – Counsellor to Sarkodie

Ghanaian Rapper, Sarkodie

Counsellor Frank Edem Adofoli has urged rapper Sarkodie to understand that Yvonne Nelson is only suffering from the bitter love affair they had and nothing else.

Mr Adofoli explained that rather than seeing Yvonne Nelson as an enemy seeking to destroy him with her revelations, he should realize that she may not necessarily be interested in seeing his downfall but may just be hurting.



He argued that when Sarkodie comes to the realization that Yvonne Nelson is hurting as a result of that relationship, he will be able to properly understand her decisions.



“Look deep inside yourself, examine your anger, and you will realize that the woman you see as your ‘enemy’ is also suffering because of an affair that went wrong some years back when you both were younger.



Once you understand this, you will have the capacity to ignore the ‘noise’ and have compassion for her. People may forget the one who made them laugh but not the one who made them cry,” he advised.

He insisted that a show of compassion by Sarkodie would be better than his harsh reply.



“In conclusion, “The shouts of an angry king are like a roaring lion, but his kind words are like a gentle rain falling softly on the grass” – Proverbs 19:12 (ERV)” he added.



