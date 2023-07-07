0
Menu
Entertainment

Excited staff welcome Regina Daniels as she arrives at husband's newly allocated office at Senate House

Regina Daniels Preggy 8.png Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and husband

Fri, 7 Jul 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

There was a massive welcome for Reginal Daniels as she arrive at the Senate house to tour her husband, Ned Nwoko's new office space.

Taking to her Instagram page, Regina Daniels shared a video of herself and Ned Nwoko arriving the office and taking a tour as his staff greeted them.

In another post, Regina Daniels also heaped praises on her husband as he resumes office as a Senator of Delta North District, Delta State.

She wrote; "The journey to a refined Anioma has just begun. as their very own assumes office of the senate representing Anioma, Delta north, Delta state, and Nigeria at large. I believe in the people’s choice and in your capabilities. We the Anioma people are solidly behind you. Ride on Dike Anioma."

This comes months after Ned Nwoko won the senatorial election in Delta North District, Delta State under the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He polled a total of 92,514 votes to defeat the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Kennedy Kanma, who polled 86,121 votes and the candidate of All Progressives Congress, Peter Nwaoboshi, who scored 36,816 votes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Regina Daniels (@regina.daniels)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Regina Daniels (@regina.daniels)

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Okoe Boye spars with Sammy Gyamfi on live TV
Bawumia's aide ‘exposes’ Alan’s boy
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula