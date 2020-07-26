Entertainment

Exclusive pictures and video from Kyeiwaa's white wedding in the United States

Veteran actress Kyeiwaa and husband at their white wedding

After her colourful traditional marriage ceremony was held on Friday, 24th July, 2020 at Worchester Massachuchetts, USA, Ghanaian actress Rose Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa followed up with a grand marriage blessing ceremony better known as the “white wedding” on Saturday, 25th July, 2020 in the United States of America.

The veteran actress and husband, Micheal Kissi Asare looked very awesome on their big day.



View this post on Instagram

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.